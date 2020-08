Citizens found violating community quarantine protocols are gathered by police in a public park for recording and orientation on proper health protocols in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 12 August 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Almost half of Filipino adults, some 27.3 million, are unemployed, largely due to the severe economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey by independent pollster Social Weather Stations (SWS).

Unemployment reached a record high of 45.5 percent, according to SWS' latest online survey carried out in July and released on Monday. EFE-EPA