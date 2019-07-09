A file image shows Lebanese-British barrister Amal Clooney delivering a statement to media on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Dinard, France, Apr. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/THIBAULT VANDERMERSCH

Acclaimed human rights lawyer Amal Clooney will head the international legal team defending a Philippine media personality who is one of the fiercest critics of the country's controversial president.

The CEO of the independent news portal Rappler, Maria Ressa – who was selected by Time magazine as one of its 2018 Persons of the Year – faces several criminal charges for alleged tax evasion, cyber libel and violating media nationalization laws, which both she and human rights defenders describe as persecution for her journalistic work that has often railed against the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.