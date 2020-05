A 07 May 2020 photo of a health worker pushing a patient in a wheelchair inside the Covid-19 ward of the Iquitos Regional Hospital in Iquitos, Peru. EPA-EFE/Ginebra Peña

A 07 May 2020 photo of a woman wearing a facial protector and lying on a bed in the Covid-19 ward of the Iquitos Regional Hospital in Iquitos, Peru. EPA-EFE/Ginebra Peña

A 07 May 2020 photo of a doctor wearing personal protective equipment in the Covid-19 ward of the Iquitos Regional Hospital in Iquitos, Peru. EPA-EFE/Ginebra Peña

For the indigenous populations of the Amazon rainforest, history is repeating itself. Whereas their communities were once ravaged by smallpox, influenza or measles, these ancestral peoples now find themselves highly vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.

But this time they are refusing to perish in silence.