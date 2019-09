Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Tuesday that the summit of Amazonian countries scheduled to be held later this week in the Colombian city of Leticia would take place via videoconference to avoid delaying the gathering.

"I will not travel to Leticia on Friday and the latest word is that we can have the meeting by videoconference," Bolsonaro told the press as he was leaving the Palacio da Alvorada, the official presidential residence, in Brasilia.