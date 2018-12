Ambulance drivers lprotest in front of the Assemblee Nationale (French parliament) as part of national ambulance drivers' protest, in Paris, France, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Ambulance drivers protested in central Paris Monday calling for the government to put the breaks on planned reforms to how emergency service transport is financed.

Dozens of ambulance drivers parked their vehicles in the capital's Place de la Concorde and along the bridge connecting the square with the National Assembly, the country's lower chamber of lawmaking, amid heightened tensions in the country following a weekend of heavy clashes as anti-fuel tax protests spiraled into riots.