Metropolitan Firefighters attend to a Victorian Ambulance rollover on the corner of Queensbury and Peel street in North Melbourne, Australia, Jun 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An ambulance rolled over after colliding with a car in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday while attending an emergency call.

"2 paramedics are being taken to hospital with minor injuries. We assessed another person at the scene however they were not transported to hospital," Ambulance Victoria said on Twitter.