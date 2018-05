Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez confirms on state telelvision channel VTV this Saturday, May 26, 2018, the release of US citizen Joshua Holt and his wife Thamara, who are now headed for the United States. EFE-EPA/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez confirmed Saturday the release of US citizen Joshua Holt and his wife Thamara, who are now headed for the United States.

"The judiciary gave the corresponding benefit of full liberty to these two citizens, who are now on a flight to the United States," Rodriguez announced in a brief statement on state television channel VTV.