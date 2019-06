Gary Woodland of the USA (L) knuckle bumps with Justin Rose of England (R) on the eighteenth green during the fourth round of the 119th US Open Championship at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, USA, Jun. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Brooks Koepka of the USA hits his tee shot on the ninth hole during the fourth round of the 119th US Open Championship at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, USA, Jun. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Gary Woodland of the USA reacts as he sinks a birdie putt on the eighteenth green and wins the fourth round of the 119th US Open Championship at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, USA, Jun.16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Gary Woodland of the USA poses with the US Open Championship Trophy after winning the US Open Championship at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, USA, Jun. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Gary Woodland of the United States beat the rest of the competition on Sunday to win the 2019 US Open, held this week at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

The win marks Woodland’s first title in a major after starting the final day as leader.