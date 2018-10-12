A court in western Turkey on Friday sentenced an American missionary to more than three years in prison for having terrorist links at the same time that it ordered his unconditional release from jail, meaning he is now able to return to the United States.

The court in Izmir decided to allow Pastor Andrew Brunson, who was arrested two years ago on terrorism charges, to leave the country after imposing a jail sentence of three years, one month and 15 days, two-thirds of which he already served in pre-trial detention.