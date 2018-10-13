The wife of US pastor Andrew Brunson, Norine Brunson (C), leaves her house as she is accompanied by US Embassy officials for the trial at the Aliaga Prison Court in Izmir, Turkey, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Tolga Bozoglu

Turkish police accompany US pastor Andrew Brunson (C) to his house after he was released following a trial at the Aliaga Prison Court in Izmir, Turkey, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Tolga Bozoglu

US pastor Andrew Brunson (R) arrives at Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport after he was released following his trial at the Aliaga Prison Court in Izmir, Turkey, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Tolga Bozoglu

American pastor Andrew Brunson, who was released Friday after spending two years in a Turkish prison, is scheduled to arrive in the United States on Saturday at around noon, and will "probably" meet soon afterward with US President Donald Trump, the White House said.

Brunson has already left Turkish airspace and, after making a stop in Germany for a medical check-up, he is expected to land at around 12:00 pm on Saturday at Andrews Air Force Base, in the outskirts of Washington, DC, White House spokesman Judd Deere said.