American pastor Andrew Brunson, who was released Friday after spending two years in a Turkish prison, is scheduled to arrive in the United States on Saturday at around noon, and will "probably" meet soon afterward with US President Donald Trump, the White House said.
Brunson has already left Turkish airspace and, after making a stop in Germany for a medical check-up, he is expected to land at around 12:00 pm on Saturday at Andrews Air Force Base, in the outskirts of Washington, DC, White House spokesman Judd Deere said.