Seen behind plastic sheets, a man believed to be Michael Taylor (L) is escorted by police officers upon his arrival at Narita international airport, near Tokyo, Japan, 02 March 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Two Americans accused of helping former Nissan president Carlos Ghosn flee from Japan while he was out on bail awaiting trial were found guilty on Monday and sentenced to prison.

The Tokyo District Court sentenced Michael Taylor, a 60-year-old former Green Beret, to two years in prison and his son Peter, 28, to one year and eight months, local news agency Kyodo reported.