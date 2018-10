A file photo World Bank Chief Economist Paul Romer participates in a conversation about shaping the global development agenda at the World Bank Headquarters in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 5, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAWN THEW

American economists William Nordhaus and Paul Romer were jointly awarded the prestigious Nobel Prize in Economics by Royal Swedish Academy of the Sciences Monday.

Nordhaus, a professor at Yale University, is renowned for his economic research into climate change.