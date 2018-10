The new president of the Inter-American Press Association, Maria Elvira Dominguez Lloreda, addresses the IAPA meeting that approved on Oct. 22, 2018, the Declaration of Salta on Principles of Freedom of Expression in the Digital Era. EFE-EPA/Jan Touzeau

The General Assembly of the Inter-American Press Association (IAPA) approved here Monday the Declaration of Salta on Principles of Freedom of Expression in the Digital Era, which is basically a call to protect the free flow of information regardless of the platform used.

IAPA issued a statement of 13 principles with an introduction calling journalism and the media "vital actors for freedom of expression, beyond the platforms on which they operate."