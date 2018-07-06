Combo image showing the six candidates that took part in the primaries for Spain's Popular Party (from left to right, top to bottom): María Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, María Dolores de Cospedal, Pablo Casado, José Manuel García-Margallo, José Ramón García Hernández and Elio Cabanes. EPA-EFE FILE

Members of Spain's right-wing Popular Party began on Friday to weigh up the options available in the aftermath of an unprecedented and vicious primary campaign that narrowed the field of candidates down to two after a first round of voting excluded four contenders who must now decide which of the starkly opposing camps they lend their loyalty to.

María Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, the powerful deputy PM in the PP government that was recently removed via a no-confidence vote, won the first round of balloting with 36.95 percent and is set to face off against Pablo Casado – the party's young deputy communications secretary who obtained 34.3 percent and lagged by only about 1,500 votes behind – in the upcoming national convention scheduled for July 20-21.