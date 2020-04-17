"Disciplined quarantine, voluntary and responsible" are the words repeated at every appearance he makes by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, And meanwhile, security personnel and government employees move through the streets in official vehicles, megaphones in hand, reminding people of their "obligation" - as enunciated by the government - not to leave their homes except in the special circumstances outlined in the quarantine measure.

Trips to buy groceries or medicine are allowed, and certain people - such as healthcare workers, supermarket or food store employees - can go to work with a specially-issued safe conduct pass.