(L-R) Russian President Vladimir Putin, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a plenary session during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2018) in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL METZEL

Amid international tensions stoked by his United States counterpart, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday presented his country as a key ally in resolving global conflicts and generating economic confidence.

"Unilateral actions lead us to a dead-end and are counter-productive," Putin said in a speech at a plenary session of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum, clearly alluding to Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the landmark Iran nuclear deal.