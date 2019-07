US President Donald Trump talks to reporters after the signing on an asylum accord with Guatemala in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Friday, July 26. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald Trump looks on as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan (R) and Guatemalan interior minister Enrique Degenhart sign an asylum accord in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Friday, July 26. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

President Donald Trump presented Friday an agreement with Guatemala aimed at reducing the flow of Central American asylum-seekers to the United States.

"The United States and Guatemala have reached an agreement on asylum," the White House said on Twitter.