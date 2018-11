The president of Iran on Saturday called for an increase in bilateral trade with neighboring Iraq to $20 billion annually, up from what he said was the current level of $12 billion, amid renewed economic sanctions by the United States against Tehran.

Hassan Rouhani spoke at a joint press conference following a meeting in the Iranian capital with his Iraqi counterpart, Barham Salih, two weeks after the US re-imposed sanctions on Iran's key oil sector, as well as finance and maritime transport.