A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows a general view of the construction site of the Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist area, that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) inspected, in Wonsan, North Korea, May 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Amidst reports of an on-and-off summit with the United States, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Saturday inspected the construction site of the Wonsan-Kalma seaside tourist zone in the east of the country and took stock of the progress so far, state media reported.

In photos released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Jong-un is seen smiling and inspecting the construction site.