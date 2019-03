An electric generator in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 26, 2019. Buying or renting an electrical generator has become a basic necessity for citizens, businesses and anyone else who can't allow themselves to be stymied by power outages and needs a way to obtain electricity amid the blackouts in Venezuela. EFE-EPA/ Rayner Peña

An electric generator in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 26, 2019. Buying or renting an electrical generator has become a basic necessity for citizens, businesses and anyone else who can't allow themselves to be stymied by power outages and needs a way to obtain electricity amid the blackouts in Venezuela. EFE-EPA/ Rayner Peña

Buying or renting an electrical generator has become a basic necessity for citizens, businesses and anyone else who can't allow themselves to be stymied by power outages and needs a way to obtain electricity amid the blackouts in Venezuela.

Marcos Freire owns a distillery in eastern Caracas. His business is going great guns because, he says, "liquor in Venezuela is selling very well," but for the past three weeks it has cost him about $40 per day to keep the doors open - and the lights on.