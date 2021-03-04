Mexico's president on Wednesday sought to ease investors' concerns over an electricity sector overhaul that strengthens the state-owned power utility at the expense of private and foreign generators.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives his regular morning press conference at Mexico City's National Palace on 03 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Mexican Presidency/EDITORIAL USE ONLY /ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE NEWS IT ACCOMPANIES (MANDATORY CREDIT)