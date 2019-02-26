Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday he was confident that the lower house of Congress would approve the creation of the National Guard, a security force that would be under civilian rather than military command.

"I expect that the Chamber of Deputies will approve the National Guard soon and that they (lawmakers) will help us in the state legislatures because it's a constitutional reform that requires (approval) by the majority of the state legislatures," the founder and leader of the leftist National Regeneration Movement (Morena) said during his morning press conference at the National Palace.