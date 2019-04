Mexico's head of state, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said here Wednesday that an informal referendum may be held to allow voters to weigh in on whether five ex-presidents should be subject to investigations and possible prosecution for corruption. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexico's head of state, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said here Wednesday that an informal referendum may be held to allow voters to weigh in on whether five ex-presidents should be subject to investigations and possible prosecution for corruption. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexico's head of state said here Wednesday that an informal referendum may be held to allow voters to weigh in on whether five ex-presidents should be subject to investigations and possible prosecution for corruption.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, popularly known as AMLO, said at his daily press conference that a non-binding poll may be conducted if Congress does not approve constitutional changes that eliminate restrictions on referendums and make such plebiscites legally binding.