President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that while he respected the opposition's right to protest, his administration's goal was to carry out a complete "transformation" of Mexico.

"It took us a long time (to get here) and, as you can understand, we did not come here to be florists or adorn the place. We want to carry out the transformation of the country," Lopez Obrador, popularly known as AMLO, said during his daily press conference at the National Palace.