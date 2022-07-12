Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador traveled Monday to Washington for a meeting with United States counterpart Joe Biden, a visit that comes amid growing demands in his homeland for the US to regularize the status of undocumented migrants - nearly half of whom are Mexican - and inflationary pressures affecting both countries.

AMLO said the meeting will "reaffirm the commitment to work together for the benefit" of the peoples of Mexico and the US, adding that migration will be a key priority in the talks and that his administration also is seeking greater economic assistance for the regions of southern Mexico and Central America.