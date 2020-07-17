Mexico's president said Thursday that the upcoming trial of the former chief executive officer of state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, who is currently being extradited from Spain, will help the country make inroads in its fight against corruption.
"This voluntary extradition will be a big help in the process of purifying public life, cleaning up corruption in the country," Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said when asked about the trial of Emilio Lozoya at a press conference in Zapopan, a city in the western state of Jalisco.