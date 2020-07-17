A photo provided by the Mexican president's office of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (left), who gave a press conference on 16 July 2020 in Zapopan, Jalisco state, Mexico. Lopez Obrador said the upcoming trial of the former chief executive officer of state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, Emilio Loyoza, who was extradited from Spain on 16 July 2020, will help the country make inroads in its fight against corruption. EPA-EFE/Mexican president's office

Mexico's president said Thursday that the upcoming trial of the former chief executive officer of state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, who is currently being extradited from Spain, will help the country make inroads in its fight against corruption.

"This voluntary extradition will be a big help in the process of purifying public life, cleaning up corruption in the country," Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said when asked about the trial of Emilio Lozoya at a press conference in Zapopan, a city in the western state of Jalisco.