El presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, habla durante una rueda de prensa matutina este martes en el Palacio Nacional, en Ciudad de México (México). The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaks during a morning press conference on May 7, 201, at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzmán

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday that he asked the United States to change the focus of the Merida Initiative, a regional pact aimed at fighting drug trafficking and other forms of transnational organized crime, to development programs aimed at job creation and halting forced migration.

"We want to change the Merida Initiative completely, because it hasn't worked. We don't want aid for the use of force, we want it for development," the president, popularly known as AMLO, said during his daily press conference at the National Palace.