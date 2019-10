Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) members Bonnie Leung (L) and Jimmy Sham (R) speak to the media during a press conference outside the legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, June 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Civil Human Rights Front member Jimmy Sham (C) with other members speak during a news conference, next to the Legislative Council building, in Hong Kong, China, June 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Amnesty International on Thursday called for an urgent investigation into the attack on a Hong Kong pro-democracy group convener who was brutally beaten by a group reportedly wielding hammers.

Photos show Jimmy Sham of the Civil Human Rights Front lying bloodied on a road after the Wednesday night attack.