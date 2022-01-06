Amnesty International on Thursday called on Cambodia's prime minister to cancel his trip to Myanmar, where he plans to arrive on Friday for the first visit of a head of state to the country since the military's February coup.

On Wednesday Hun Sen said he would meet with coup leader Min Aung Hlaing to try to secure a ceasefire that would allow the opening of a humanitarian corridor, one of the points of consensus reached in April between the Myanmar junta and the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).