A picture made available on Jul 8, 2016 shows Wang Qiaoling (L) and Li Wenzu (R), holding up their mobile phones showing photos of their husbands Li Heping and Wang Quangzhang, human rights lawyers arrested in July 2015, in Beijing, China, Jun 15, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Amnesty International called the trial of Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang, which began in the northwestern city of Tianjin on Wednesday, a "cruel charade".

"This is a sham trial in which Wang Quanzhang is being persecuted only for peacefully defending human rights," Doriane Lau, China researcher at Amnesty International, said in a statement.