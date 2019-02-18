Vehicles set on fire by an angry mob during a protest in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, against the attack that killed over forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Pulwama district, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAIPAL SINGH

Amnesty International on Monday condemned reports of targeted attacks against Kashmiris in the country and urged India to ensure their safety, following the killing of 42 paramilitary troopers in Indian-administered Kashmir in a suicide attack last week.

The attack - the deadliest in three decades of armed rebellion in the only Muslim majority state in India - was carried out by a 20-year-old Kashmiri militant against a paramilitary convoy on Feb. 14 and was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group.