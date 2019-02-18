Amnesty International on Monday condemned reports of targeted attacks against Kashmiris in the country and urged India to ensure their safety, following the killing of 42 paramilitary troopers in Indian-administered Kashmir in a suicide attack last week.
The attack - the deadliest in three decades of armed rebellion in the only Muslim majority state in India - was carried out by a 20-year-old Kashmiri militant against a paramilitary convoy on Feb. 14 and was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group.