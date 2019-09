Riot police arrest a protester during an anti-government rally in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Splashes and drops of blood on the floor of MTR station during confrontations between protesters and the police after a mass rally in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China, July 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The nonprofit Amnesty International published a field investigation Friday denouncing alleged excessive use of force, including "torture" by Hong Kong police against protesters, and demanded a independent probe.

Amnesty cited the testimony of a man arrested in August in the New Territories who was allegedly tortured by officers after refusing to answer a question during interrogation. EFE-EPA