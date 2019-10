A soldier displays bullets Gote Twin valley bridge after an attack by armed ethnic insurgents near Naung Cho township, Shan State, Myanmar, Aug. 15, 2019 (issued on Aug. 16, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/KAUNG ZAW HEIN

Amnesty International on Thursday accused the Myanmar army of committing new war crimes against civilians in northern Shan state, where it is engaged in a conflict with various ethnic armed groups.

In a new report, the organization denounced arbitrary arrests, detentions and torture of civilians by the military "based solely on their ethnicity" and said that the soldiers also "fired indiscriminately in civilian areas," forcing thousands to flee their homes. EFE-EPA