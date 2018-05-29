Nicaraguan activist and Human Rights advocate Bianca Jagger, takes part in a press conference to present the report titled "Shoot to kill: Nicaragua's strategy to repress protest," by Amnesty International (AI), in Managua, Nicaragua, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Director for the Americas of Amnesty International Erika Guevara Rosas, takes part in a press conference to present the report titled "Shoot to kill: Nicaragua's strategy to repress protest," by Amnesty International (AI), in Managua, Nicaragua, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Nicaraguan activist and Human Rights advocate Bianca Jagger, takes part in a press conference to present the report titled "Shoot to kill: Nicaragua's strategy to repress protest," by Amnesty International (AI), in Managua, Nicaragua, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Amnesty International accused the Nicaraguan government of implementing a "frequently lethal" strategy of repression during a social and political crisis that has left at least 83 people dead in clashes between protesters and the police.

"There are reasons to believe the Nicaraguan authorities, including at the highest level, implemented and maintained a strategy of repression, sometimes intentionally involving loss of life, throughout the weeks of protest," the non-governmental organization wrote in a report released Tuesday in Managua.