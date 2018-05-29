Amnesty International accused the Nicaraguan government of implementing a "frequently lethal" strategy of repression during a social and political crisis that has left at least 83 people dead in clashes between protesters and the police.
"There are reasons to believe the Nicaraguan authorities, including at the highest level, implemented and maintained a strategy of repression, sometimes intentionally involving loss of life, throughout the weeks of protest," the non-governmental organization wrote in a report released Tuesday in Managua.