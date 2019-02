Bahraini soccer player with Australian refugee status Hakeem Al-Araibi (C) reacts to journalists as he is escorted by Thai prison officers prior an extradition hearing at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 4, 2019. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Bahraini soccer player with Australian refugee status Hakeem Al-Araibi (C) reacts to journalists as he is escorted by Thai prison officers prior an extradition hearing at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 4, 2019. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Amnesty International (AI) on Monday called on Thailand to refuse to extradite Bahraini refugee and footballer Hakeem al Araibi to his home country.

"The Thai authorities should stop all proceedings related to this absurd, cruel and cynical extradition request." said AI's representative in Thailand, Katherine Gerson, in the statement.