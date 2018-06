Myanmar military commander-in-chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing looks on during the 'Sin Phyu Shin' joint military exercises in Ayeyarwaddy Delta region, Myanmar, Feb. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LYNN BO BO

Two Rohingya men carry their mother in a hammock as they walk into a refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Sep. 11, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

A Rohingya woman stands close to her makeshift tent at the Balukhali camp in Ukhiya, Bangladesh, Sep. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Human rights organization Amnesty International (AI) on Wednesday called for Myanmar military officials and other security forces members to face justice for alleged crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing against the Rohingya population.

The military operations, supported by the Border Guard Police, began at the end of August 2017 after a group of Rohingya insurgents launched an attack on about 30 security posts.