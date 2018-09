Rosario Manalo (C) chairperson of Myanmar's Independent Commission of Enquiry For Rakhine (ICOE) leaves Sittwe Airport while on her way to Maungdaw township at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border region in Rakhine State, Western Myanmar, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NYUNT WIN

Kenzo Oshima, Member of Myanmar's Independent Commission of Enquiry For Rakhine (ICOE), arrives to Maungdaw township at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border region, in Rakhine State, Western Myanmar, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NYUNT WIN

An over view of the extended camps for the newly arrived Rohingya refugees at Kutupalong in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

A recent ruling by the International Criminal Court establishing its jurisdiction to investigate the mass exodus of Rohingyas from Myanmar would pave the way for bringing justice to the minority Muslim community, Amnesty International said on Friday.

ICC on Thursday had ruled it has jurisdiction to probe the forced exodus as the Rohingyas fled to and are currently being hosted by Bangladesh, which is a state party to the Rome Statute that established the ICC.