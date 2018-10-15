One year after the Islamic State terror organization was expelled from its de-facto capital in the eastern Syrian city of Raqqa, the United States has not investigated the hundreds of civilians killed by coalition bombing and has refused to help with reconstruction after destroying almost 80 percent of the city, the human rights organization Amnesty International said in a report Monday.

Raqqa was fully retaken on Oct. 17, 2017 after four months of US-led airstrikes in support of Kurdish-led ground forces, but the US has only acknowledged causing 100 civilian deaths, while AI researchers put the number in the hundreds and found the majority of deaths were caused by the coalition.