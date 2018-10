Amnesty International's Secretary General, Kumi Naidoo holds in his arms the child of a migrant during his visit at the 'Melissa' network for migrant women in Athens, Greece, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/SIMELA PANTZARTZI

Amnesty International's Secretary General, Kumi Naidoo (L) talks with women migrants and refugees during his visit at the 'Melissa' network for migrant women in Athens, Greece, Oct. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/SIMELA PANTZARTZI

Women visit the 'Melissa' network for migrant women in Athens, for the Amnesty International launch of 'I want to Decide about my future' Greece, 05 October 2018. EPA-EFE/SIMELA PANTZARTZI

Amnesty International on Friday launched a report detailing the dangers and humans rights violations female refugees face in their journeys to Greece.

The report was based on more than 100 conversations with migrant women and girls who have arrived in and around Athens after embarking on traumatic and dangerous journeys.