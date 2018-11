A Malaysian indigenous woman of the Temiar tribe poses as she prepares to perform during Malaysia's Aboriginal Celebration Day in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Aug. 6, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/AHMAD YUSNI

Aluij Bin Along, 58, (R), Adoi Bin Bloy, 40, (C) and Ashod Pandak,40, (L) walk on blockade made by bamboo and dismantle by unhappy parties at the Gunung Stong Selatan forest reserve, Gua Musang area, state of Kelantan, Malaysia, Aug. 8, 2018. . EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysia's indigenous people are subjected to "shocking" rights abuses and relentless violence, sometimes even fatal, Amnesty International said on Thursday.

In a report, the nonprofit urged the Malaysian government to ratify an international convention to eliminate racial discrimination in the Southeast Asian country and save indigenous cultures from disappearing completely.