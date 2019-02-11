Myanmar's Major General Soe Naing Oo talks to journalists about the recent conflict in Rakhine State during a press conference at defense services museum in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Jan.18, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEIN HTET

The security forces in Myanmar have bombed villages and are blocking civilians from accessing food and humanitarian assistance amid a crackdown targeting rebels in the troubled Rakhine State, the Amnesty International said on Monday.

The nonprofit in its latest report citing villagers and local activists said soldiers were also using vague and repressive laws to detain civilians as part of the offensive that began on Jan. 4 when Arakan Army guerrillas raided police stations and killed 13 policemen.