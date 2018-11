Delegates from Xinjiang's Uyghur Autonomous Region attend the Xinjiang group discussion session on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, Mar 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

Protestors from the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China stick photos of Uyghur Muslim prisoners in Xinjiang over the plaque of China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong to protest the Chinese government's alleged incarceration of one million Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China, in Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong, China, Sep. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

Amnesty International on Friday urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to urge China to tell the truth over the mass internment of up to one million, predominantly Muslim people, in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

AI denounced that independent UN human rights experts have not been able to visit Xinjiang in recent years, and urged the UNHRC to intervene to clarify the situation.