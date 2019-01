A picture made available Jun. 26, 2016 shows a group of demonstrators holding a protest sign referring to group of 267 asylum seekers being returned to the offshore detention center on Nauru, at the harbour in Sydney, Australia, Feb. 14, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/PAUL MILLER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Protesters are seen during the Evacuate Manus and Nauru Protest - 'Five Years Too Long, 12 Deaths Too Many' Protest at Town Hall in Sydney, Australia, Jul. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEREMY NG AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A protester holds a placard during the Evacuate Manus and Nauru Protest - 'Five Years Too Long, 12 Deaths Too Many' Protest at Town Hall in Sydney, Australia, Jul. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEREMY NG AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Amnesty International on Wednesday called on Vanuatu and Fiji to urge Australia to put an end to its Pacific immigration detention policy during the Australian prime minister’s visit to the Pacific Island countries.

Amnesty accused Australia of creating a regional crisis by detaining more than 1,000 refugees and asylum-seekers in open-air prisons on Nauru and Manus island.