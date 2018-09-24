An ethnic Uighur woman carrying a baby and with a younger girl walk pass a line of soldiers patrolling a Uighur neighborhood after an incident between ethnic Uighurs and Chinese security forces along the streets in Urumqi, Xinjiang province, China, 13 July 2009. Chinese security forces shot three ethnic Uighurs after they allegedly attacked them. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Amnesty International (AI) on Monday released a statement reporting the deaths and torture of Muslims in China, held in reeducation camps in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous region, where the organization claimed nearly one million Muslims are subjected to "brainwashing" by the Chinese regime.

In the past year, the government has intensified its campaign of mass internment, intrusive surveillance, political indoctrination and forced cultural assimilation against the region's Uighurs, Kazakhs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups, according to Amnesty International's latest report.