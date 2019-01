A Chinese security official gestures to stop a photographer from taking photos in front of the Canadian embassy in Beijing, China, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during the 'Nato Engage' forum on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium, Jul. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Amnesty International on Tuesday urged China to revoke the death sentence handed down to a Canadian citizen in the country, a decision condemned by the Canadian prime minister as arbitrary.

On Monday, a court in the northeastern city of Dalian gave Robert Lloyd Schellenberg the death penalty over drugs charges, a decision which comes amid a diplomatic crisis between Beijing and Ottawa after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese telecom giant Huawei, on Dec. 1.