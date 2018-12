African migrants, who were rescued by the Libyan coastguard in the Mediterranean off the Libyan coast, arrive at a naval base in Tripoli, Libya, on May 26, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Amnesty International on Tuesday called on the governments of the Middle East and North Africa region to cease using measures of repression and abuse against migrants in their countries.

On the International Migrants Day, the organization mentioned in a detailed report the sufferance of migrants in the Arab world; from arbitrary arrest and detention to illegal eviction.