A file picture dated dated Mar. 21, 2014 shows asylum seekers behind a fence at the Manus Island detention center, in Papua New Guinea. EPA-EFE FILE/EOIN BLACKWELL -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE PIXELATED AT SOURCE -- AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Manus Island protesters gather outside the Immigration Department building in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOE CASTRO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Indefinite detention in camps run by Australia on Manus Island in Papua New Guinea have pushed increasing numbers of asylum seekers and refugees to suicide attempts and self-harm, Amnesty International said in a report on Wednesday.

The report in collaboration with the Refugee Council of Australia (RCOA) blamed the Australian government for cuts in health services and continued threats to the safety of the undocumented immigrants on the island.