Australia's conservative government proposed tax cuts in its annual budget as it seeks to win back voters ahead of potential early elections, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's ruling center-right coalition has trailed the center-left Labor opposition in public-opinion polls for more than a year. He is betting his US-style tax-cut plan will accelerate growth, so rekindling support and helping heal party divisions that threaten his leadership.