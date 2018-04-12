Miners and members of the Bolivian security forces stand outside the mine in Oruro where seven people were killed and 15 injured in an explosion on 11 April 2018. EFE-EPA/EMILIO HUASCAR CASTILLO

First responders gather outside a mine in Oruro, Bolivia, where an explosion left seven dead and 15 injured on 11 April 2018. EFE-EPA/Emilio Huascar Castillo

Bolivian Police along with miners leave the Huanuni mine, where an explosion occurred, in Oruro, Bolivia, 11 April 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO HUASCAR CASTILLO

Bolivian Police and members of the Institute of Scientific and Technical Research of the Police University (IITCUP) arrive at the Huanuni mine, where an explosion occurred, in Oruro, Bolivia, 11 April 2018. EPA-EFE/EMILIO HUASCAR CASTILLO

Eight people were killed and twelve others injured by an explosion on Wednesday in a mine in Bolivia, a tragic incident that led the labor unions to declare a one-month national mourning and prompted the Bolivian president to launch an immediate investigation into its causes.

The explosion occurred in Huanuni, in the west of the country, at 03:45 local time (07:45 GMT), when the third of four trucks that were entering the mine with workers on board exploded, Bolivia's Minister of Interior Carlos Romero told state radio station Patria Nueva.