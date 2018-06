Carabinieri mounted police officers perform the changing of the guard prior to the swearing-in ceremony for Italy's new government at Quirinale Presidential Palace in Rome, Italy, June 1, 2018. EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

European stocks climb as the government deal in Italy overshadowed the new United States tariffs and the vote to oust Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, expert analysts have concluded, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Friday.

Jurist Giuseppe Conte was sworn in on Friday as Italy's new prime minister, something that calmed market uncertainty, said Joshua Mahony, an analyst at IG, a United Kingdom-based company providing trading in financial derivatives.